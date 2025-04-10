KASU News: Lawmakers target AI deepfakes in Arkansas legislation

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, April 10, 2025, include an Arkansas bill to prevent sexually explicit AI-generated deepfakes, former Governor Mike Huckabee’s swearing-in as ambassador to Israel, and new developments in the Jonesboro Sportsplex project. Lawmakers also advance bills on gender-affirming care, strike down postpartum Medicaid extension, and reject an attempt to dissolve the State Library Board.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Arkansas lawmakers target AI deepfakes in new bill

02:00 House advances lawsuit bill over gender-affirming care for minors

02:29 Postpartum Medicaid coverage extension fails in committee

02:58 Lawmakers reject open records bill targeting redistricting board

04:37 Legislature declines to dissolve Arkansas State Library Board

06:16 Governor Sanders signs 28 bills, including new anti-trafficking law

06:47 Mike Huckabee sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to Israel

08:22 Harrisburg police chief placed on leave amid investigation

08:39 Jonesboro Sportsplex set to break ground after planning approval