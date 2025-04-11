KASU News: Measles returns to Arkansas for first time since 2018

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, April 11, 2025, include the first confirmed measles cases in Arkansas since 2018, a legislative effort to fire all members of the Arkansas State Library Board, and a recall of butter potentially contaminated with bacteria found in fecal matter. Lawmakers push bills banning ranked choice voting and allowing changes to voter-approved amendments. Plus, Labrador Retrievers may soon be the state dog, and Johnny Cash's legacy is honored at the Arkansas Roots Music Festival.

00:00 Intro

00:30 First measles cases in Arkansas in seven years reported

01:25 Cabot Creamery butter recalled over bacterial contamination risk

01:57 Arkansas lawmakers pass bill increasing penalties for undocumented migrants

02:47 Legislation would replace entire Arkansas State Library Board

03:53 Senate panel advances bill to ban ranked choice voting in Arkansas

04:55 Bill to let lawmakers override voter amendments fails on bipartisan vote

06:27 Bill would block foreign donations to Arkansas ballot measure campaigns

06:50 Labrador Retriever could become Arkansas’s official state dog

07:15 A-State hosts NIL discussion amid shifting college athletics landscape

07:56 Delta Symposium to close with Arkansas Roots Music Festival in Dyess