KASU News: SNAP limits, transgender bills, and new public school mandates
Today’s headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, April 16, 2025, include Arkansas proposing changes to SNAP purchases, new legislative pushes on transgender rights and public school policies, and a local recognition of emergency dispatchers in Jonesboro.
00:00 Intro
00:30 Arkansas seeks to ban candy and soda from SNAP purchases
01:40 Bill advances to restrict gender-affirming care for minors
03:00 Bathroom bill for trans and non-binary Arkansans moves forward
04:29 Audio recording mandate proposed for school locker rooms
05:27 Public schools required to display the Ten Commandments
05:51 Schools to show fetal development videos in classrooms
06:17 Appeals court may hear constitutional challenges directly
07:43 Family Crisis Center hosts sexual assault awareness seminar
08:02 Jonesboro celebrates E911 emergency dispatcher week