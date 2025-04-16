© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: SNAP limits, transgender bills, and new public school mandates

By Brandon Tabor
Published April 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today’s headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, April 16, 2025, include Arkansas proposing changes to SNAP purchases, new legislative pushes on transgender rights and public school policies, and a local recognition of emergency dispatchers in Jonesboro.

00:00 Intro
00:30 Arkansas seeks to ban candy and soda from SNAP purchases
01:40 Bill advances to restrict gender-affirming care for minors
03:00 Bathroom bill for trans and non-binary Arkansans moves forward
04:29 Audio recording mandate proposed for school locker rooms
05:27 Public schools required to display the Ten Commandments
05:51 Schools to show fetal development videos in classrooms
06:17 Appeals court may hear constitutional challenges directly
07:43 Family Crisis Center hosts sexual assault awareness seminar
08:02 Jonesboro celebrates E911 emergency dispatcher week

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
