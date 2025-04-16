KASU News: SNAP limits, transgender bills, and new public school mandates

Today’s headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, April 16, 2025, include Arkansas proposing changes to SNAP purchases, new legislative pushes on transgender rights and public school policies, and a local recognition of emergency dispatchers in Jonesboro.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Arkansas seeks to ban candy and soda from SNAP purchases

01:40 Bill advances to restrict gender-affirming care for minors

03:00 Bathroom bill for trans and non-binary Arkansans moves forward

04:29 Audio recording mandate proposed for school locker rooms

05:27 Public schools required to display the Ten Commandments

05:51 Schools to show fetal development videos in classrooms

06:17 Appeals court may hear constitutional challenges directly

07:43 Family Crisis Center hosts sexual assault awareness seminar

08:02 Jonesboro celebrates E911 emergency dispatcher week