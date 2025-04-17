KASU News: FEMA denies Arkansas disaster aid after March tornadoes
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, April 17, 2025, include the federal government denying Arkansas’s request for disaster aid, Governor Sanders signing a law targeting pharmacy benefit managers, and the informal close of the 2025 legislative session. Lawmakers pass or debate bills on transgender bathroom access, grocery tax repeal, library board control, and more. Plus, a Jonesboro town hall invites residents to share their concerns. This episode was hosted by A-State News Practicum student Jerry Burton.
00:00 Intro
00:30 FEMA denies Arkansas disaster relief request
01:14 Sanders signs PBM divestment bill
01:43 Legislative session informally ends
02:58 House rejects amendment override proposal
03:16 Lawmakers repeal Arkansas grocery tax
03:37 Bill restricts bathroom access for trans, intersex, and non-binary people
05:57 Bill fires Arkansas State Library Board
06:21 Merger of Arkansas Schools for the Deaf and Blind approved
06:47 House rejects new documentation rules for child labor
07:10 Architect selected for unfunded new prison project
07:44 Sanders raises $2M for re-election campaign
08:13 Jonesboro town hall for Ward 6 tonight