KASU News: FEMA denies Arkansas disaster aid after March tornadoes

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, April 17, 2025, include the federal government denying Arkansas’s request for disaster aid, Governor Sanders signing a law targeting pharmacy benefit managers, and the informal close of the 2025 legislative session. Lawmakers pass or debate bills on transgender bathroom access, grocery tax repeal, library board control, and more. Plus, a Jonesboro town hall invites residents to share their concerns. This episode was hosted by A-State News Practicum student Jerry Burton.

00:00 Intro

00:30 FEMA denies Arkansas disaster relief request

01:14 Sanders signs PBM divestment bill

01:43 Legislative session informally ends

02:58 House rejects amendment override proposal

03:16 Lawmakers repeal Arkansas grocery tax

03:37 Bill restricts bathroom access for trans, intersex, and non-binary people

05:57 Bill fires Arkansas State Library Board

06:21 Merger of Arkansas Schools for the Deaf and Blind approved

06:47 House rejects new documentation rules for child labor

07:10 Architect selected for unfunded new prison project

07:44 Sanders raises $2M for re-election campaign

08:13 Jonesboro town hall for Ward 6 tonight