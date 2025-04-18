KASU News: Grubbs residents urged to evacuate as floodwaters rise

Flooding prompts a voluntary evacuation in Grubbs. A former A-State employee sues after being accused of theft. Plus, Arkansas lawmakers send ballot issues to voters, the governor issues vetoes, Democrats reflect on the legislative session, and Nettleton students spotlight Elvis Presley's 1955 performance at their school. Those stories and more on this Good Friday edition of KASU News.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Grubbs mayor issues voluntary evacuation due to flooding

01:15 Town hall covers public safety concerns in Jonesboro's Ward 6

02:21 Former A-State employee files civil suit over dropped theft charges

03:03 Lawmakers refer constitutional amendments to 2026 ballot

03:34 Gov. Sanders vetoes bills on medical marijuana and DEI funding

05:18 Democrats respond to Arkansas's 2025 legislative session

06:45 Bill to reform Arkansas Towing Board heads to governor

07:08 Arkansas PBS director announces resignation

07:29 Williams Baptist approves $19.5M budget, prepares for graduation

08:04 A-State fraternity raises $1,500 for autism resources

08:41 Nettleton students release Elvis Presley documentary