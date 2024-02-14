© 2024 KASU
Money & Economy
Talk Business & Politics

Arkansas Childcare Crisis: A Discussion with Key Experts

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published February 14, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST
Arkansas State Chamber CEO Randy Zook and Excel by Eight executive director Angela Duran discuss the state's childcare crisis.
Roby Brock
/
YouTube
In this episode, Roby Brock delves into the growing childcare crisis in Arkansas, made considerably worse in the wake of COVID-19. Brock converses with Randy Zook, CEO of the State Chamber of Commerce, and Angela Duran, Executive Director of Excel by 8, who explain the shortages in quality childcare facilities and personnel. Angela provides insights on the mission of Excel by Eight and the importance of early childhood education for infant brain development. Randy elaborates on why this issue is crucial for the state’s workforce and its future economic growth. They also discuss potential solutions involving state policy changes, private business contributions, and possible entrepreneurship to alleviate this increasingly pressing issue.

Talk Business & Politics Randy ZookArkansas State Chamber of CommerceExcel by EightTalk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
