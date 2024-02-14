Arkansas Childcare Crisis: A Discussion with Key Experts

In this episode, Roby Brock delves into the growing childcare crisis in Arkansas, made considerably worse in the wake of COVID-19. Brock converses with Randy Zook, CEO of the State Chamber of Commerce, and Angela Duran, Executive Director of Excel by 8, who explain the shortages in quality childcare facilities and personnel. Angela provides insights on the mission of Excel by Eight and the importance of early childhood education for infant brain development. Randy elaborates on why this issue is crucial for the state’s workforce and its future economic growth. They also discuss potential solutions involving state policy changes, private business contributions, and possible entrepreneurship to alleviate this increasingly pressing issue.