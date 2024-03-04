© 2024 KASU
Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Election Day Insights with Joyce Elliott and Bill Vickery

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published March 4, 2024 at 8:04 AM CST
GOP strategist Bill Vickery and Democratic strategist Joyce Elliott preview primary Election Day. (Roby Brock / YouTube)

GOP strategist Bill Vickery and Democratic strategist Joyce Elliott offer their perspectives on various aspects of the election.

They discuss the likely runoff in the Supreme Court Chief Justice race due to low voter turnouts and more attention being paid to ballot issues. Joyce Elliott anticipates a runoff and notes the importance of name recognition in judicial races. Bill Vickery expresses confusion and concerns about the judicial election process, suggesting it might benefit from being more like a real campaign or moving towards appointing justices.

They also touch on the representation of women in Arkansas's judiciary and how it might reflect voter preferences. The conversation shifts to the 3rd Congressional District race between incumbent Congressman Steve Womack and State Senator Clint Penzo, illustrating intra-party dynamics within the Republican Party. Both strategists favor electoral challenges within their parties as healthy for political engagement.

00:00 Introduction

00:26 Upcoming Election Day and Key Races

01:01 Discussion on Supreme Court Chief Justice Race

02:16 Debate on Judicial Election Process

05:27 Moving to 3rd Congressional District Race

07:09 Closing Remarks and Interview Wrap-up

Talk Business & Politics Talk Business and PoliticsElection 2024Arkansas Supreme CourtSteve WomackKASU's Morning Edition
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
