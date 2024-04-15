© 2024 KASU
Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Budget Drama and Crypto Mining Concerns: A Discussion with Arkansas State Reps. Gazaway and Hudson

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published April 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, and Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-Little Rock, offers thoughts on the fiscal session and more. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock is joined by Representatives Jimmy Gazaway(Republican of Paragould) and Ashley Hudson (Democrat of Little Rock) to discuss the fiscal session's impact on Arkansas.

Both representatives shared their views on the budget, with Hudson expressing disappointment over the lack of early childhood education funding and advocating for its importance. Gazaway, on the other hand, believes the GOP is satisfied with the conservative budget approach, emphasizing fiscal restraint and support for key areas like education and public safety.

The episode also delves into the topic of crypto mining, highlighting the industry's growth in Arkansas and the unexpected challenges it has brought, including environmental concerns and regulatory issues. Furthermore, an upcoming audit report discussion hinted at potential controversies and the desire for clarity on certain matters.

The dialogue covered various viewpoints on legislative priorities, with a focus on education funding, fiscal responsibility, and the regulation of emerging industries like crypto mining.

00:26 A Bipartisan Discussion on Fiscal Policies

00:45 Budget Expectations and Priorities

01:13 Debating Education Funding and Fiscal Responsibility

02:45 Exploring the Impact of Tax Cuts and Economic Growth

03:25 Addressing Non-Fiscal Issues: Crypto Mining Controversy

06:05 Legislative Oversight and Upcoming Audit Report

Talk Business & Politics Arkansas Fiscal Session 2024Jimmy GazawayAshley HudsonArkansas educationcrypto minesKASU's Morning Edition
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
