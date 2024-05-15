© 2024 KASU
Politics
Talk Business & Politics

A Historic Fiscal Session Standstill in Arkansas

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published May 15, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT
Columnist John Brummett discusses the fiscal session and national politics. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )<br/>

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, guest John Brummett, a columnist with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discusses the unusual conclusion to the Arkansas legislative fiscal session.

For the first time in over 30 years, the legislature adjourned without completing its budgetary responsibilities. The discussion highlights a specific budget dispute involving the Game and Fish Commission's independence and a proposed salary increase for its director, which led to the legislative impasse. Despite reaching a compromise on the raise, the House had already adjourned, preventing the adoption of the resolution.

This has necessitated a special session, which will incur additional costs. Brummett compares the situation to disputes in the U.S. House of Representatives and expresses disappointment over the legislature's failure to fulfill its sole constitutional duty during the budget session.

00:42 A Unique Legislative Fiscal Session: Analysis and Insights

02:01 The Game and Fish Commission Budget Controversy

04:16 The Cost of Legislative Stalemate: Taxpayer Money Wasted

05:00 Comparative Salary Discussions and Political Implications

Tags
Talk Business & Politics Arkansas Fiscal Session 2024Arkansas Game and Fish CommissionAll Things Considered
