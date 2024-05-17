Championing Maternal Health in Arkansas: A Discussion with Olivia Walton

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock celebrates Mother's Day with a special segment featuring Olivia Walton, a prominent advocate for maternal health.

Walton guest hosts this episode on the sister program, Capital View, and leads a comprehensive discussion with state Medicaid Director Janet Mann and Dr. Sam Greenfield, an OB-GYN and Chair of the Arkansas Maternal Mortality Review Committee. They delve into the state's initiatives to improve maternal health, highlighting the recent executive order signed by Governor Sanders which established a steering committee aimed at enhancing education on available resources, increasing access to quality care, and improving maternal healthcare coordination and data sharing.

The panel discusses the formation of subgroups focusing on public-private partnerships, clinical improvements, and Medicaid access enhancements, alongside a transformative maternal health model anticipated to be applied for through CMS. The episode also covers the pilot programs in five counties to address low prenatal care enrollment and the critical role data plays in shaping Medicaid programs and informing future strategies.

