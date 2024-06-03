© 2024 KASU
Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Political Impact of Trump's Manhattan Case Verdict

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published June 3, 2024 at 10:38 AM CDT

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock is joined by John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. They discuss the recent guilty verdict in Donald Trump’s Manhattan hush money case and its implications on the political landscape.

Brummett argues that the verdict does not significantly alter political dynamics, with existing attitudes towards Trump remaining largely unchanged. They touch upon reactions from Republican and Democratic figures, the steadfast support for Trump among Republicans, and potential strategies for Joe Biden’s campaign going forward.

00:46 Discussion on Trump Verdict

03:01 Political Reactions and Implications

04:06 Impact on Republican Politicians

06:21 Joe Biden's Campaign Strategy

Tags
Talk Business & Politics Election 2024John BrummettDonald TrumpJoe Biden
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
