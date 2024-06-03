Political Impact of Trump's Manhattan Case Verdict

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock is joined by John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. They discuss the recent guilty verdict in Donald Trump’s Manhattan hush money case and its implications on the political landscape.

Brummett argues that the verdict does not significantly alter political dynamics, with existing attitudes towards Trump remaining largely unchanged. They touch upon reactions from Republican and Democratic figures, the steadfast support for Trump among Republicans, and potential strategies for Joe Biden’s campaign going forward.

00:46 Discussion on Trump Verdict

03:01 Political Reactions and Implications

04:06 Impact on Republican Politicians

06:21 Joe Biden's Campaign Strategy

