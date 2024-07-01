© 2024 KASU
Missed CNN's Presidential Debate? Click here to catch up!
Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Presidential Debate Analysis with John Brummett

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published July 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Joe Biden and Donald Trump square off in their first debate of the 2024 election cycle. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist John Brummett joins us for analysis. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )<br/>

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock interviews John Brummett, columnist for the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, to analyze the recent presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump for the 2024 election. Brummett describes it as a disastrous performance for Biden, citing his inability to appear robust or articulate a vision. The conversation touches on the potential impact of the debate on the Democratic Party, the notion of selecting a new candidate, and Trump's relative success in appearing vigorous early in the debate. They also discuss potential future political scenarios and the importance of fresh faces for Democratic success.

00:32 Presidential Debate Overview

01:39 Analysis of Joe Biden's Performance

03:23 Discussion on Democratic Party's Crisis

04:09 Speculation on Potential Democratic Candidates

05:32 Analysis of Donald Trump's Performance

07:12 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Talk Business & Politics Election 2024
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
