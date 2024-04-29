© 2024 KASU
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Crypto Mine Regulations and Voter E-Signatures

By Matthew Moore,
Daniel Breen
Published April 29, 2024 at 6:40 AM CDT

This episode of The Arkansas News Wrap, hosted by Daniel Breen and Matthew Moore, covers a range of topical issues across Arkansas. Key discussions include the nearing final approval of new regulations on cryptocurrency mining in the state legislature, concerns over electronic signatures on voter registration applications, and backlash from parents in Jonesboro school district over the punishment of students for a senior prank. Additional segments touch on the passing of former Governor David Pryor and upcoming exhibits at the Crystal Bridges Museum.

01:09 Deep Dive into Arkansas' Cryptocurrency Mining Regulations

10:12 The Debate Over Electronic Signatures in Voter Registration

15:22 Jonesboro High School Senior Prank Controversy

20:29 Remembering David Pryor: A Titan of Arkansas Politics

21:36 Cultural Highlights: From Crystal Bridges to JUUL's New Exhibit

The Arkansas Newswrap Arkansas Fiscal Session 2024Election 2024Jonesboro School DistrictDavid PryorCrystal Bridges Museum
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a third-year undergraduate journalism student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
