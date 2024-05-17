The Arkansas Newswrap: Funding Crisis for Game and Fish Commission, Bentonville's VC Summit, and Preserving Personal Histories

This week's episode of The Arkansas Newswrap discusses the crisis surrounding the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission as lawmakers failed to pass its budget due to controversies over salary raises. The episode also covers the recent MidCon VC Summit in Bentonville, which aims to attract diverse investors and startups to Northwest Arkansas. Additionally, it features an interview with Dr. C.W. Campbell on the importance of preserving personal histories in state archives.

01:09 Controversy Surrounding Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Funding

06:30 Venture Capital Summit in Bentonville: A New Era of Investment

13:13 Preserving Personal Histories in Arkansas

19:28 Odds and Ends: Voting Law Paused, Arkansas Graveler, and Community News

