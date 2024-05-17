© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Funding Crisis for Game and Fish Commission, Bentonville's VC Summit, and Preserving Personal Histories

By Brandon Tabor,
Matthew MooreDaniel Breen
Published May 17, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT

This week's episode of The Arkansas Newswrap discusses the crisis surrounding the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission as lawmakers failed to pass its budget due to controversies over salary raises. The episode also covers the recent MidCon VC Summit in Bentonville, which aims to attract diverse investors and startups to Northwest Arkansas. Additionally, it features an interview with Dr. C.W. Campbell on the importance of preserving personal histories in state archives.

01:09 Controversy Surrounding Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Funding

06:30 Venture Capital Summit in Bentonville: A New Era of Investment

13:13 Preserving Personal Histories in Arkansas

19:28 Odds and Ends: Voting Law Paused, Arkansas Graveler, and Community News

Tags
The Arkansas Newswrap Arkansas Game and Fish CommissionBentonvilleArkansas History
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a third-year undergraduate journalism student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Daniel Breen