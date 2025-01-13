© 2025 KASU
Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Political Shifts and Arkansas's Influence with Brad Howard

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published January 13, 2025 at 8:46 AM CST
D.C. political strategist Brad Howard discusses Arkansas' outsized influence in the coming Congress as four federal legislators will chair important committees. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock discusses the recent political changes with the new year, including a new Congress and presidential administration. Featured guest Brad Howard, a Washington D.C. consultant, elaborates on Arkansas’s increasing influence in Washington, D.C. with key figures like Senator John Boozman becoming the Agriculture Chair, Senator Tom Cotton set to chair the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Congressman French Hill taking a leadership role in the House Financial Services Committee. Insights include Boozman's thoughtful leadership style, Cotton's academic approach to policy, and Hill's collaborative efforts in financial legislation.

00:55 Arkansas' Influence in Washington D.C.

01:17 Senator John Bozeman's Impact on Agriculture

03:34 Senator Tom Cotton's Role in Intelligence

05:37 Congressman French Hill and Financial Services

07:17 Conclusion and Further Reading

