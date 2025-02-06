© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Sports
Talk Business & Politics

Frank Cuervo on Changes in College Athletics and NIL Policies

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published February 6, 2025 at 7:40 AM CST
UA Little Rock Athletics Director Frank Cuervo describes the current and future business landscape of collegiate athletics. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock welcomes Frank Cuervo, the University of Arkansas Little Rock Director of Athletics. They discuss the rapid changes and disruptions in college athletics, particularly focusing on NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) policies and their impacts. Cuervo sheds light on the potential benefits and challenges of administering NIL rights in-house, and the steps UA Little Rock is taking to adapt. Additionally, Cuervo talks about his vision for the athletics program, staff changes he's implemented, and the importance of educating student athletes on financial responsibilities.

00:24 Interview with Frank Cuervo Begins

00:39 Changes in College Athletics

03:03 NIL and Its Impact

04:52 Future of UA Little Rock Athletics

05:28 Staff and Program Development

07:59 Conclusion

Tags
Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Talk Business and PoliticsName, Image, and LikenessUniversity of Arkansas Little Rock
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics