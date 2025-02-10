© 2025 KASU
Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

State Sen. Mark Johnson and Rep. Fred Allen Discuss Affirmative Action Legislation

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published February 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Rep. Fred Allen, D-Little Rock, and Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, discuss SB3, the anti-affirmative action bill. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock delves into a busy week at the Arkansas State Capitol. Special guests, State Senator Mark Johnson and Representative Fred Allen, engage in a heated yet respectful discussion on the recently debated Senate Bill 3, which seeks to end affirmative action in Arkansas. The episode also touches on the upcoming legislative charity basketball game, 'Hoops for Kids Sake.' Mark and Fred offer their perspectives on the impact of the bill, the existence of discrimination, and the broader societal implications.

00:32 Introduction and Guest Welcome

01:05 Charity Basketball Game Discussion

02:17 Debate on Affirmative Action Bill

05:23 Personal Reflections and Closing Remarks

Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Talk Business and Politics2025 Arkansas Legislative SessionAffirmative ActionFred AllenMark JohnsonKASU Newscast
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
