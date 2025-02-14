© 2025 KASU
Talk Business & Politics

John Brummett Discusses Elon Musk's Role in Federal Reorganization

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published February 14, 2025 at 8:22 AM CST
Columnist John Brummett analyzes state and national politics. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock is joined by John Brummett, a columnist with the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. They discuss Elon Musk's controversial role in helping President Trump reorganize the federal government. The conversation explores Musk's approach to cutting foreign aid and bypassing traditional legislative processes, raising concerns about constitutional violations and the balance of power. The episode also touches on the historical context of foreign aid programs and calls for a more orderly reform process.

00:26 Welcome and Guest Introduction

00:56 Discussion on Elon Musk

03:41 Constitutional Concerns and Government Spending

07:34 Closing Remarks

Donald Trump
