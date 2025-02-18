KASU News: Winter Storm Warning, Election Security Flaws, and Nationwide Protests

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, February 18, 2025, cover the upcoming winter weather expected to bring sleet and snow to the Upper Delta and Mid South. The National Weather Service forecasts up to 5 inches of snow in northeast Arkansas, with wind chills as low as -8. Precautions and closures are discussed. Additionally, Arkansas Secretary of State finds flaws in the election security, particularly in the petition process. Local residents join a national protest against recent Trump administration actions, and Arkansas state senators debate dissolving the board governing Arkansas PBS.

00:30 Winter Storm Warning Issued

02:05 School and Event Cancellations

02:58 Local Warming Shelter Information

04:02 Senate Passes Bill to Restructure Arkansas Educational Institutions

05:20 Jonesboro Residents Protest Against Current Administration

06:35 Ark. Sec. of State Releases Election Security Review