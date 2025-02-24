© 2025 KASU
Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

John Brummett Discusses National Politics and Trump's Policies

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published February 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, columnist John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette joins to discuss recent national and international political events. They delve into President Trump's policy decisions, including cuts to the DOJ program affecting research grants and national parks, and the potential distribution of a $5,000 check as a result of cost savings. They also examine the broader implications of Trump's leadership style, his approach to consolidating power, and his alliance with Vladimir Putin.

00:40 National and International News Overview

01:11 Trump's Policies and Their Impact

03:05 Theory of the Unitary Executive

03:55 Trump and Putin Alliance

06:25 Consolidation of Power and Final Thoughts

