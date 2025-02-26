David Howald On Fayetteville Shale Developments

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, David Howald, COO of Flywheel Energy, joins the show to discuss their strategic acquisitions and plans within the Fayetteville Shale Play. Howald details Flywheel's focus on improving efficiencies, consolidating assets, and restoring well production. They also discuss the company's recent announcement to invest $25-30 million in new wells, the importance of stable regulatory environments, and the economics driving their drilling plans.

00:32 Interview with David Howald: Flywheel Energy's Acquisitions

02:06 Investment in New Wells and Market Conditions

03:18 Challenges and Strategies in the Energy Sector

06:13 Future Outlook for Fayetteville Shale

08:02 Conclusion