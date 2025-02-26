© 2025 KASU
David Howald On Fayetteville Shale Developments

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published February 26, 2025 at 5:30 PM CST
In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, David Howald, COO of Flywheel Energy, joins the show to discuss their strategic acquisitions and plans within the Fayetteville Shale Play. Howald details Flywheel's focus on improving efficiencies, consolidating assets, and restoring well production. They also discuss the company's recent announcement to invest $25-30 million in new wells, the importance of stable regulatory environments, and the economics driving their drilling plans.

00:32 Interview with David Howald: Flywheel Energy's Acquisitions

02:06 Investment in New Wells and Market Conditions

03:18 Challenges and Strategies in the Energy Sector

06:13 Future Outlook for Fayetteville Shale

08:02 Conclusion

Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Talk Business and PoliticsFlyweel Energy
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
