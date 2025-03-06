John Brummett on executions and higher ed, plus Rep. Wardlaw on Medicaid

In this Talk Business and Politics episode, host Roby Brock speaks with Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist John Brummett about key issues in the Arkansas state legislature. They discuss the proposal to move AETN under the Department of Education, the ongoing debate over higher education reforms, and the controversial nitrogen gas execution bill. Later, Rep. Jeff Wardlaw shares concerns about Medicaid funding cuts and potential changes in healthcare financing that could impact providers and the state budget.

00:00 Introduction and Welcome

00:13 Upcoming State Politics and Legislative Session

01:15 Higher Education Reforms and Controversies

03:19 Execution by Nitrogen Gas Debate

05:10 Health Care Financing Concerns with Rep. Jeff Wardlaw

07:58 Conclusion and Sign-Off