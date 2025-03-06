© 2025 KASU
Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

John Brummett on executions and higher ed, plus Rep. Wardlaw on Medicaid

Published March 6, 2025 at 11:22 AM CST
Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, chairs the House Public Health Committee. He discusses health care, the death penalty, and Hoops for Kids Sake. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this Talk Business and Politics episode, host Roby Brock speaks with Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist John Brummett about key issues in the Arkansas state legislature. They discuss the proposal to move AETN under the Department of Education, the ongoing debate over higher education reforms, and the controversial nitrogen gas execution bill. Later, Rep. Jeff Wardlaw shares concerns about Medicaid funding cuts and potential changes in healthcare financing that could impact providers and the state budget.

00:00 Introduction and Welcome
00:13 Upcoming State Politics and Legislative Session
01:15 Higher Education Reforms and Controversies
03:19 Execution by Nitrogen Gas Debate
05:10 Health Care Financing Concerns with Rep. Jeff Wardlaw
07:58 Conclusion and Sign-Off

