Senator Bart Hester addresses grocery tax reform and Medicaid issues

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, Senator Bart Hester (R-Cave Springs) joins host Roby Brock to discuss critical issues facing the Arkansas legislature. They explore the recent plan to eliminate the final 1/8-cent grocery tax and the legislative strategy behind this tax reform. Senator Hester also addresses the contentious power generation bill, detailing efforts to secure the final votes needed and his skepticism toward the Public Service Commission's input. The conversation concludes with significant concerns over potential cuts to federal Medicaid funding, implications for Arkansas's Medicaid expansion, and upcoming legislative responses.

