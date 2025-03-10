© 2025 KASU
Senator Bart Hester addresses grocery tax reform and Medicaid issues

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published March 10, 2025 at 9:38 AM CDT
Sen. Bart Hester's full interview on prison funding, the grocery tax, power generation, and Medicaid. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, Senator Bart Hester (R-Cave Springs) joins host Roby Brock to discuss critical issues facing the Arkansas legislature. They explore the recent plan to eliminate the final 1/8-cent grocery tax and the legislative strategy behind this tax reform. Senator Hester also addresses the contentious power generation bill, detailing efforts to secure the final votes needed and his skepticism toward the Public Service Commission's input. The conversation concludes with significant concerns over potential cuts to federal Medicaid funding, implications for Arkansas's Medicaid expansion, and upcoming legislative responses.

  • 00:00 Introduction and Sponsor Message
  • 00:32 Interview with Senator Bart Hester
  • 00:54 Grocery Tax Elimination Plan
  • 02:42 Debate on Power Generation Bill
  • 04:58 Medicaid Funding Concerns
  • 07:16 Conclusion and Farewell
Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Talk Business and Politics2025 Arkansas Legislative SessionBart HesterLocal and Regional News
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
