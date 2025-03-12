© 2025 KASU
Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

John Brummett on food sales tax, Medicaid cuts, and Supreme Court news

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published March 12, 2025 at 5:30 PM CDT
Columnist John Brummett explores Arkansas politics. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

This episode of Talk Business and Politics features host Roby Brock with John Brummett, a columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Together, they delve into the latest headlines involving the Arkansas Supreme Court’s ongoing internal disputes, examine a new proposal to eliminate the state’s remaining food sales tax, and discuss potential changes to Medicaid funding in Arkansas.

0:00 Introduction
0:39 Arkansas Supreme Court in the Headlines
4:54 Food Sales Tax Debate
6:06 Medicaid Funding Concerns

Talk Business and Politics, Arkansas Supreme Court, 2025 Arkansas Legislative Session, Medicaid
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics