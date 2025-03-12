John Brummett on food sales tax, Medicaid cuts, and Supreme Court news

This episode of Talk Business and Politics features host Roby Brock with John Brummett, a columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Together, they delve into the latest headlines involving the Arkansas Supreme Court’s ongoing internal disputes, examine a new proposal to eliminate the state’s remaining food sales tax, and discuss potential changes to Medicaid funding in Arkansas.

0:00 Introduction

0:39 Arkansas Supreme Court in the Headlines

4:54 Food Sales Tax Debate

6:06 Medicaid Funding Concerns