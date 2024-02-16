In-Depth with Urban League Arkansas: Civil Rights and Education

In this episode, Roby Brock is joined by Scott Hamilton, CEO, and Sherman Tate, chairman of the Urban League of Arkansas, to speak about ongoing efforts in civil rights, education, and mental health in the state. Sherman shares a personal story of his landmark civil rights protest in his college years at Philander Smith College. The duo also unpacks the recent developments with the LEARNS Act, their assessment of its benefits and requirements, as well as their efforts to ensure both parents and students are educated on these changes. They close the conversation with a discussion on mental health and how the Urban League is working to raise awareness in this area.