Talk Business & Politics

Political Analysis: Arkansas, National Politics and Abortion Amendment

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published February 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Grant Tennille and Republican strategist John Burris discuss state and national politics. (Roby Brock / YouTube)

Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman, Grant Tennille and Capitol Advisor's Group's John Burris discuss their perspectives on the nation's political climate and how Arkansas' system can be a model for congress. They also touch on Governor Sarah Sanders' announcement of $30 million for mental health and substance abuse, though they argue that it's insufficient to tackle the state's needs effectively. The discussion concludes with talk about the proposed abortion amendment and differing views on the chances of its passing.

00:00 Introduction

00:33 Discussion on National Politics

02:17 The Role of Money in Politics

02:45 Investment in Mental Health and Substance Abuse

05:11 Discussion on Abortion Amendment

07:22 Closing Remarks

