© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Money & Economy
Talk Business & Politics

Exploring Arkansas' Resilient Economy and Legislative Actions with Sec. Hudson

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published June 10, 2024 at 10:56 AM CDT
Arkansas Department of Finance &amp; Administration Secretary Jim Hudson discusses the state surplus and economic conditions. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )<br/>

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock interviews Jim Hudson, Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration. They discuss Arkansas' budget surplus, driven by recent tax cuts, and its impacts on the state's economy. The conversation covers potential future income tax cuts, funding for education, prisons, and higher education, as well as a public hearing on gender recognition on driver's licenses. Hudson emphasizes the state's responsible fiscal management and the importance of public input in legislative processes.

00:32 Welcoming Jim Hudson

00:50 Discussing Arkansas' Budget Surplus

01:33 Impact of Tax Cuts on the Economy

03:20 Debate on Allocation of Surplus Funds

04:31 Higher Education Funding Concerns

05:08 Public Hearing on Gender Recognition

06:31 Conclusion and Farewell

Tags
Talk Business & Politics Arkansas Fiscal Session 2024Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics