The Arkansas Newswrap: Exploring Changes at Hendrix College's DEI Department and Voter Turnout in Arkansas

This episode of the Arkansas Newswrap covers significant stories across Arkansas, focusing on changes to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Department at Hendrix College in Conway and the state's voter turnout.

Hendrix College students express concern over the DEI Department's changes, including the retirement of its vice president, the restructuring of the department, and the lack of immediate plans to fill the position. Students worry about the future support for marginalized groups on campus.

Additionally, the episode discusses low voter turnout in Arkansas and efforts by the Democratic Party to improve participation. The segment also covers the 50th annual Governor's Conference on Tourism and the state's initiatives to boost tourism, including marketing efforts aimed at several new states and adjustments to enhance visitor experiences in Arkansas State Parks.

01:09 Diversity and Inclusion Changes at Hendrix College

08:38 Addressing Low Voter Turnout in Arkansas

13:29 Celebrating 50 Years of Tourism at the Governor's Conference

18:18 Odds and Ends: Controversy Surrounding the Board of Corrections Member; Leap Day Birthday

