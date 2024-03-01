© 2024 KASU
Education & Technology
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Exploring Changes at Hendrix College's DEI Department and Voter Turnout in Arkansas

By Daniel Breen,
Brandon TaborMatthew Moore
Published March 1, 2024 at 5:30 PM CST
Hendrix.edu

This episode of the Arkansas Newswrap covers significant stories across Arkansas, focusing on changes to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Department at Hendrix College in Conway and the state's voter turnout.

Hendrix College students express concern over the DEI Department's changes, including the retirement of its vice president, the restructuring of the department, and the lack of immediate plans to fill the position. Students worry about the future support for marginalized groups on campus.

Additionally, the episode discusses low voter turnout in Arkansas and efforts by the Democratic Party to improve participation. The segment also covers the 50th annual Governor's Conference on Tourism and the state's initiatives to boost tourism, including marketing efforts aimed at several new states and adjustments to enhance visitor experiences in Arkansas State Parks.

01:09 Diversity and Inclusion Changes at Hendrix College

08:38 Addressing Low Voter Turnout in Arkansas

13:29 Celebrating 50 Years of Tourism at the Governor's Conference

18:18 Odds and Ends: Controversy Surrounding the Board of Corrections Member; Leap Day Birthday

The Arkansas Newswrap Election 2024Hendrix CollegeDiversity, Equity, Inclusion, and BelongingSarah Huckabee SandersThe Lord's RanchArkansas Board of CorrectionsArkansas Newswrap
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a third-year undergraduate journalism student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
