Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Rep. Keith Brooks on Charity Basketball and Education Policy

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published March 3, 2025 at 8:08 AM CST
Rep. Keith Brooks, R-Little Rock, House Education committee chairman, discusses higher education changes, the K-12 funding formula, and Tuesday's Hoops for Kids' Sake charity basketball game. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, Representative Keith Brooks, chairman of the House Education Committee, discusses the upcoming Hoops for Kids' Sake charity basketball tournament involving the Arkansas House, Senate, Governor's Office, and Attorney General's Office. They delve into the format of the event, its history, and its beneficiaries—the Boys and Girls Club and Children's Advocacy Centers of Central Arkansas. The conversation also touches upon key educational reforms such as the ACCESS Act focused on higher education and career technical education, as well as changes in K-12 funding.

00:00 Introduction

00:32 Charity Basketball Tournament Preview

02:44 House vs. Senate Basketball Rivalry

04:00 Higher Education Policy Discussion

06:25 K-12 Education Funding Changes

07:15 Conclusion

Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Talk Business and Politics2025 Arkansas Legislative SessionKeith BrooksArkansas ACCESSLocal and Regional News
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
