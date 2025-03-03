Rep. Keith Brooks on Charity Basketball and Education Policy
In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, Representative Keith Brooks, chairman of the House Education Committee, discusses the upcoming Hoops for Kids' Sake charity basketball tournament involving the Arkansas House, Senate, Governor's Office, and Attorney General's Office. They delve into the format of the event, its history, and its beneficiaries—the Boys and Girls Club and Children's Advocacy Centers of Central Arkansas. The conversation also touches upon key educational reforms such as the ACCESS Act focused on higher education and career technical education, as well as changes in K-12 funding.
00:00 Introduction
00:32 Charity Basketball Tournament Preview
02:44 House vs. Senate Basketball Rivalry
04:00 Higher Education Policy Discussion
06:25 K-12 Education Funding Changes
07:15 Conclusion