Rep. Keith Brooks on Charity Basketball and Education Policy

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, Representative Keith Brooks, chairman of the House Education Committee, discusses the upcoming Hoops for Kids' Sake charity basketball tournament involving the Arkansas House, Senate, Governor's Office, and Attorney General's Office. They delve into the format of the event, its history, and its beneficiaries—the Boys and Girls Club and Children's Advocacy Centers of Central Arkansas. The conversation also touches upon key educational reforms such as the ACCESS Act focused on higher education and career technical education, as well as changes in K-12 funding.

00:00 Introduction

00:32 Charity Basketball Tournament Preview

02:44 House vs. Senate Basketball Rivalry

04:00 Higher Education Policy Discussion

06:25 K-12 Education Funding Changes

07:15 Conclusion