The Arkansas News Wrap: University of Arkansas Job Outsourcing, Notable Civil Rights Step and Solar Eclipse Preparations

The administration at the University of Arkansas is considering outsourcing groundskeeping and janitorial jobs on the Fayetteville campus, potentially impacting the livelihoods of hundreds of workers.

Additionally, a small town in northeastern Arkansas made national headlines back in 1936 as a significant step towards civil rights. Deputy Paul Peacher, a terror for the black community, was indicted for holding people as slaves, sparking a federal investigation.

Lastly, communities across Arkansas are eagerly preparing for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8th with a series of public events and celebrations.

01:09 University of Arkansas Outsourcing Jobs: A Deep Dive

09:31 Revisiting a Civil Rights Incident in 1930s Arkansas

17:38 Total Solar Eclipse: Preparations and Expectations

22:14 Odds and Ends: Updates and Upcoming Events in Arkansas

