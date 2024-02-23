© 2024 KASU
Money & Economy
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas News Wrap: University of Arkansas Job Outsourcing, Notable Civil Rights Step and Solar Eclipse Preparations

By Brandon Tabor,
Daniel BreenMatthew Moore
Published February 23, 2024 at 5:30 PM CST

The administration at the University of Arkansas is considering outsourcing groundskeeping and janitorial jobs on the Fayetteville campus, potentially impacting the livelihoods of hundreds of workers.

Additionally, a small town in northeastern Arkansas made national headlines back in 1936 as a significant step towards civil rights. Deputy Paul Peacher, a terror for the black community, was indicted for holding people as slaves, sparking a federal investigation.

Lastly, communities across Arkansas are eagerly preparing for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8th with a series of public events and celebrations.

01:09 University of Arkansas Outsourcing Jobs: A Deep Dive

09:31 Revisiting a Civil Rights Incident in 1930s Arkansas

17:38 Total Solar Eclipse: Preparations and Expectations

22:14 Odds and Ends: Updates and Upcoming Events in Arkansas

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a third-year undergraduate journalism student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
