© 2023 KASU
Craighead Doughboy Statue - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

2022 Election News

The midterm elections are on Nov. 6
LA Johnson
/
NPR
The midterm elections are on Nov. 6

2022 Election News

These are stories related to the 2022 election.

Polls close at 7:30 P.M. on Dec. 6

Click on a button for your state below to find your local polling location.

Find Your Polling Place in
Election Results
Craighead/Local Arkansas Missouri Tennessee
Arkansas

Loading...



Missouri

Loading...

Tennessee

Loading...

Latest Election News
People voting election poll
rawpixel.com / Felix/rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com
/
340508711
Politics
More than 81,000 Arkansans can't vote due to felony convictions, report says
Danielle Smith
Ahead of the midterm election, research from The Sentencing Project found 4.6 million people, or one in every 50 adults, won't be able to vote in the 2022 midterms due to a felony conviction. In Arkansas, the report says over 81,000 people are affected.
Brian Lawson rolls a marijuana cigarette at the BC Marijuana Party Headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. Vancouver is in the marijuana-friendly corner of Canada.
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
Politics
Arkansas cannabis trade group to seek changes in laws related to marijuana possession
Michael Tilley
Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at a press conference Monday against a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana
Michael Hibblen
/
KUAR
Politics
Governor Hutchinson and Arkansas business leaders voice opposition to recreational marijuana proposal
Roby Brock
Watch the Arkansas PBS Debates
U.S. Congressional District 2 debate between Quintessa Hathaway, French Hill and Michael White
Arkansas' Second District Congressional candidates debate inflation and crime
U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock., said the current inflationary climate was caused by Federal Reserve actions and federal spending, while his Democratic opponent, Dr. Quintessa Hathaway, said corporations are price gouging.
US-Senate-x3-1-732x347.png
Arkansas' U.S. Senate candidates debate infrastructure, PPP loans
U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., said he didn’t vote for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act because Democrats added $300 billion in spending before it reached the floor, while his opponent, Democrat Natalie James, faulted him for voting against it.
(From left) Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. met Friday in a debate for candidates in the race for governor hosted by Arkansas PBS.
Arkansas governor candidates debate education, taxes
The three candidates seeking to become Arkansas' next chief executive made their pitch to voters Friday.
U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford (R) on the left and State Rep. Monte Hodges (D) on the right.
Crawford, Hodges don’t agree on much in Arkansas' First District Congressional debate
U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, didn’t vote to certify President Joe Biden’s election due to the fact that Arizona and Pennsylvania changed their voting procedures without legislative input, he said during an Arkansas PBS debate Thursday (Oct. 20) with his opponent State Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Blytheville.
Anna Beth Gorman (D) and Secretary of State John Thurston (R) at Arkansas PBS.
Arkansas Secretary of State candidates differ on 2020 election fairness
The two candidates for Arkansas Secretary of State differ on the fairness of the 2020 Presidential election, although both agreed that Arkansas’ vote was accurate.
ArPBS Debate - LG.jpg
Arkansas Lieutenant Governor candidates debate Jan. 6 riot
The three candidates for lieutenant governor offered differing visions of the office in their Arkansas PBS debate Tuesday (Oct. 18), with one of them saying it shouldn’t exist.
Participating in the 3rd Congressional District debate were (from left), Libertarian Michael Kalagais, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, and Democrat Lauren Mallett-Hays.
Abortion, Ukraine, inflation included in Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District debate
Issues ranging from abortion to wastewater systems were part of a 3rd Congressional District debate Monday (Oct. 17) in which U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, said he would support a nationwide abortion ban if it included “certain exemptions.”
Arkansas PBS U.S. Congressional District 4 debate between Libertarian Gregory Maxwell, Republican Incumbent Bruce Westerman and Democrat John White
Democrat in Arkansas' Fourth District Congressional debate says Trump won 2020 election
Two of the three candidates running in the U.S. Congressional District 4 race think Joe Biden is the elected president of the United States, and the Democrat in the race believes former President Donald Trump won.
Load More