2022 Election News

Polls close at 7:30 P.M. on Dec. 6
Election Results
Arkansas
Missouri
Tennessee
Ahead of the midterm election, research from The Sentencing Project found 4.6 million people, or one in every 50 adults, won't be able to vote in the 2022 midterms due to a felony conviction. In Arkansas, the report says over 81,000 people are affected.
Arkansas' Second District Congressional candidates debate inflation and crime
U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock., said the current inflationary climate was caused by Federal Reserve actions and federal spending, while his Democratic opponent, Dr. Quintessa Hathaway, said corporations are price gouging.
Arkansas' U.S. Senate candidates debate infrastructure, PPP loans
U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., said he didn’t vote for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act because Democrats added $300 billion in spending before it reached the floor, while his opponent, Democrat Natalie James, faulted him for voting against it.
Crawford, Hodges don’t agree on much in Arkansas' First District Congressional debate
U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, didn’t vote to certify President Joe Biden’s election due to the fact that Arizona and Pennsylvania changed their voting procedures without legislative input, he said during an Arkansas PBS debate Thursday (Oct. 20) with his opponent State Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Blytheville.
Abortion, Ukraine, inflation included in Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District debate
Issues ranging from abortion to wastewater systems were part of a 3rd Congressional District debate Monday (Oct. 17) in which U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, said he would support a nationwide abortion ban if it included “certain exemptions.”
Democrat in Arkansas' Fourth District Congressional debate says Trump won 2020 election
Two of the three candidates running in the U.S. Congressional District 4 race think Joe Biden is the elected president of the United States, and the Democrat in the race believes former President Donald Trump won.
Craighead Co.-Jonesboro Public Library funding issue featured during the NEA Political Animals debateRepresentatives for and against proposals on the Nov. ballot to reduce property tax income for the Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library debated at the NEA Political Animals club meeting. The debate was also presented by content partners KAIT-TV.
Two groups on opposite ends of proposed ordinances to reduce the Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library's funding will discuss the topic at the NEA Political Animals club meeting on Oct. 28.
A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll shows about one-quarter of voters are still undecided on three amendment proposals to be considered this fall.
There are four ballot issues in Arkansas that are on the November ballot. Attorney Jim Burton goes through each of the ballot issues and explains them.
Craighead County voters will go to the polls in November that could decide the future of the Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library. You will hear both interviews KASU's Johnathan Reaves conducted with director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Vanessa Adams and State Senator Dan Sullivan.
There might not be a starker contrast between two candidates seeking political office than the two in the Arkansas Senate District 20 race. Incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, and Democratic opponent Chenoa Summers debated Friday (Sept. 23) at the NEA Political Animals meeting in Jonesboro.
On the latest episode of KUAF's Natural Election podcast, we hear about Issue 3: Government Burden of Free Exercise of Religion Amendment.
Anew TV ad pushing for recreational marijuana is set to hit the airwaves on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) is highlighting where some of the taxes derived from recreational cannabis sales will go in this new ad.
A group recently submitted more than twice the number of signatures for a ballot issue that, if approved, would allow for adult-use or recreational cannabis in Arkansas. While the issue was conditionally certified to be on the November ballot, the Arkansas Supreme Court will decide whether the votes will count.
Two open seats on the Jonesboro City Council will each see a three-way race in November as the filing period for people seeking a municipal office or a school board seat closed on Wednesday in Arkansas.
Supporters of a recreational marijuana initiative have asked the Arkansas Supreme Court to order election officials to put their measure on the November ballot.